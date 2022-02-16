Marvel teases arrival of a new Spider-Man foe (or is it friend?) called Spider-Smasher

Marvel Comics is teasing a new character that appears to be debuting in May''s Miles Morales; Spider-Man #38. And their name… well, doesn't bode well for Miles or any Spider-Hero for that matter.

Spider-Smasher.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 teaser (Image credit: SKAN (Marvel Comics))

'Who is the Spider-Masher?' you ask? Well, Marvel is asking that question too in the teaser, but we hope it's rhetorical since they are the ones to be telling us come May 4.

April's Miles Morales; Spider-Man #37 is the start of an "alter-dimensional quest", so perhaps this Spider-Smasher is someone Miles and his new ally Shift will be meeting along the way.

There's no Spider-Smasher in Marvel Comics' past, although the name reminds us of the long-time Spidey villains the Spider-Slayers, as well as the oft-forgotten one-off villain Smasher (also known as Man-Monster) from 1968's Spectacular Spider-Man Magazine #1. Smasher made his debut and died all in that one issue, so he'd have at least one good reason to come back as the Spider-Smasher.

But they may not even be an adversary for Spider-Man. Marvel's teaser is on the fence of if the new character is a hero or a villain, asking "Are they friend or foe?"

Whomever Spider-Smasher is, it looks like they are well-equipped - with a gun for an arm, and a pair of robotic pinchers ala the Iron Spider costume. And the glowy bits of their mask look like the eyes of an actual spider.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 will be the newest issue of the series by the regular team of writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Christopher Allen.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 goes on sale on May 4.

Look for Marvel Comics' full May 2022 schedule later in February here at Newsarama.