Marvel offers up Spider-Man, Star Wars, Moon Girl, and more free comics for Halloween Trick or Read 2022

Put on your costumes and get ready for Trick-Or-Read, a new Marvel Comics initiative launching for Halloween 2022, in which the publisher will offer free copies of some of its popular comics which Marvel describes as "perfect entry points for newcomers."

The five titles on offer from Marvel Comics for Trick-Or-Read 2022 consist of several previously released issues of titles that have recently relaunched or are about to relaunch, as well as some titles outside the publisher's mainstream superhero offerings.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

First up, there's Amazing Spider-Man #88, the introduction of Queen Goblin from the recently wrapped volume of Amazing Spider-Man which ended with the 'Spider-Man Beyond' story. Amazing Spider-Man recently relaunched with a creative team of Zeb Wells and John Romita, Jr., and according to Marvel's Trick-Or-Read announcement, Queen Goblin will play a role in the series in the upcoming Dark Web story, which also includes Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen.

(Queen Goblin, Goblin Queen, don't get them confused!).

Then there's 2016's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1, the issue that kicked off a long-running title for Moon Girl/Lunella Lafeyette. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is about to relaunch with a new #1 issue (no release date for it yet, though), and will also be adapted as an animated show for the Disney Channel, starting in 2023.

The third Trick-Or-Read title will be Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1, the start of the latest volume of the popular Star Wars comic book character. And fourth, there's Strange Academy #3, focusing on Doyle Dormammu. Strange Academy will relaunch as a new ongoing title in November.

Fifth and final for Marvel's Trick-Or-Read 2022 comics is Spidey and His Amazing Friends, based on the children's cartoon, with a focus on bringing young readers into comics.

Here's a gallery of covers for Marvel's Trick-Or-Read 2022:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 5

Marvel's Trick-Or-Read 2022 takes place on October 30, only in comic shops.

Here's everything we know about Spider-Man/X-Men: The Dark Web, which features Queen Goblin from Marvel's Trick-Or-Read 2022 Amazing Spider-Man #88 release.