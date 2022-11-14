Marvel heroes are doused with Pym Particles (and corporate synergy) in Stormbreaker variant covers

By Samantha Puc
published

Marvel heroes are changing size through the power of Pym Particles just in time for the impending release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel's Stormbreakers February 2023 variant covers
Marvel has revealed another series of variant covers by its Stormbreakers Class of 2023, this time in February. The theme will be Stormbreaker artists drawing images of various Marvel heroes affected by Pym Particles, the comic book science device invented by Hank Pym that allows him and other Marvel heroes to shrink or grow.

Why are Stormbreaker artists drawing Marvel characters shrinking and growing (or size-shifting as Marvel puts it) in February 2023?

Corporate synergy.

Unmentioned in Marvel's announcement is the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17.

So yeah.

The new Marvel Stormbreaker "class" includes artists Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa and the new variant covers include characters such as Storm, Spider-Man, Deadpool, the Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man and more.

Here's a look at the "size-shifting" variant covers along with a schedule of the issues, their artists, and release dates:

Marvel's Stormbreakers February 2023 variant covers
On sale February 1

  • Scarlet Witch #2 by C.F. Villa
  • Venom #16 by Martin Coccolo

On sale February 8

  • Daredevil #8 by Elena Casagrande
  • Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants #1 by Lucas Werneck

On sale February 15

  • Fantastic Four #4 by Chris Allen
  • Wolverine #30 by Federico Vicentini

On sale February 22

  • Amazing Spider-Man #20 by Jan Bazaldua
  • Deadpool #4 by Nic Klein

