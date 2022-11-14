Marvel heroes are doused with Pym Particles (and corporate synergy) in Stormbreaker variant covers

Marvel has revealed another series of variant covers by its Stormbreakers Class of 2023, this time in February. The theme will be Stormbreaker artists drawing images of various Marvel heroes affected by Pym Particles, the comic book science device invented by Hank Pym that allows him and other Marvel heroes to shrink or grow.

Why are Stormbreaker artists drawing Marvel characters shrinking and growing (or size-shifting as Marvel puts it) in February 2023?

Corporate synergy.

Unmentioned in Marvel's announcement is the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17.

So yeah.

The new Marvel Stormbreaker "class" includes artists Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa and the new variant covers include characters such as Storm, Spider-Man, Deadpool, the Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man and more.

Here's a look at the "size-shifting" variant covers along with a schedule of the issues, their artists, and release dates:

On sale February 1

Scarlet Witch #2 by C.F. Villa

by C.F. Villa Venom #16 by Martin Coccolo

On sale February 8

Daredevil #8 by Elena Casagrande

by Elena Casagrande Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants #1 by Lucas Werneck

On sale February 15

Fantastic Four #4 by Chris Allen

by Chris Allen Wolverine #30 by Federico Vicentini

On sale February 22

Amazing Spider-Man #20 by Jan Bazaldua

by Jan Bazaldua Deadpool #4 by Nic Klein

