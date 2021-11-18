Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, other Marvel titles to have Black History Month tribute covers in 2022

Marvel Comics will celebrate Black History Month in 2022 with a series of six variant covers across its main comic book titles in February. Like its 2021 Black History Month variant covers , Marvel's 2022 Black History Month variant covers are all illustrated by one person - Joshua 'Sway' Swaby.

Joshua 'Sway' Swaby (Image credit: Joshua 'Sway' Swaby)

Swaby is a Brooklyn-based artist who has illustrated covers for Marvel, DC, Image Comics, Z2 Comics, and Vault Comics. Keeping the superhero tip going, he also illustrated a Falcon and Winter Soldier piece for Entertainment Weekly's coverage of the Disney Plus streaming series, as well as worked as a concept artist for Marvel Studios on What If...? and several other unannounced projects.

Here is a list of the six Black History Month variant covers Swaby is illustrating for Marvel, along with their announced 2022 release dates:

February 9: Devil's Reign #4 (of 6)

February 9: Avengers #53

February 16: X-Men #8

February 16: Dark Ages #5 (of 6)

February 23: Iron Man #17

February 23: Captain America/Iron Man #4 (of 5)

Marvel has yet to reveal Swaby's Black History Month variant covers, so above is an example of his work from a Black Panther #2 variant cover illustration. Newsarama will update this story with Swaby's variant covers as they're released.

Marvel will also be publishing a new edition of Marvel's Voices: Legacy in February 2022, spotlighting its Black characters in stores created by Black creators.