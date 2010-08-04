Marmaduke review

After Marley & Me, Owen Wilson finds himself back in the doghouse as the voice of a live-action Great Dane in this flat adap of a long-running newspaper comic strip.



Relocated from Kansas to Southern California, Marmaduke discovers the difficulty of fitting in among the various canine cliques, especially when he falls for an already attached pedigree collie (The Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie).



Pet-crazed kids will enjoy the CG-assisted scenes of lip-synched dogs surfing and partying. But between the endless puns and bland humans, the film fails to throw its grown ups a bone.

