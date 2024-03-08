Mario Day deals are slashing prices on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and more this weekend

Mario Day is nigh! This weekend we'll see the return of one of the most hallowed days in Ninty's calendar; March 10 (it's MAR10 - geddit). Retailers generally take this opportunity to serve up a whole load of Nintendo Switch deals and 2024 is looking no different.

We've got up to $20 off some of Mario's biggest games as well as record low prices on accessories as well. If you're yet to dive in, it's worth noting we're also seeing some of the best Nintendo Switch bundles of the year on the shelves right now as well. These are package deals that we generally only ever see during Black Friday's offerings - but they've made their way back to the shelves for this year's Mario Day deals.

Top picks include the Nintendo Switch standard console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of the Online subscription for $299 at Amazon, Super Mario RPG dropping all the way down to $44.95 (was $59.99) at Walmart, and one of our favorite cases, the TomToc Slim, sitting at just $19.99 at Amazon as well.

You'll find all our top picks from this weekend's Mario Day sales just below.

Today's best Mario Day deals

Best Mario Day console deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $199 at Walmart

Walmart still has this Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle on the shelves, packing both the handheld console and a free copy of your next island adventure. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to play in docked mode

✅ You want to spend as little as possible

✅ You're buying for younger players Don't buy it if: ❌ You're prioritizing screen quality

❌ You want to play on the TV Price Check: Amazon: $197.98 (no game) | Best Buy: $199.99 (no game)



Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch Online | $299 at Amazon

We generally only see this Nintendo Switch bundle over Black Friday, but it's back on the shelves at Amazon just in time for Mario Day. You're getting the standard edition console here, as well as a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online to boo. Buy it if: ✅ You will mostly play in docked mode

✅ You're a karting fan

✅ You don't mind the LCD panel Don't buy it if: ❌ You'll mostly play handheld mode Price Check: Walmart: $357.95 | Best Buy: OOS



Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $349.99 at Walmart

Walmart has its own take on the Mario Kart 8 bundle, with the OLED model stepping up to the plate. We saw a similar offer at the end of last year with three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in as well - but this is just the console and free game. Buy it if: ✅ You mostly play in handheld mode...

✅ ... but still want the option to dock

✅ You prioritize screen quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play in docked mode Price Check: Amazon: $339 (no game) | Best Buy: $349.99 (no game)



Best Mario Day games deals

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Digital) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might have been a launch day hit, but it still regularly sits at its regular $59.99 MSRP. This is about as cheap as the multiplayer karter gets. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the series

✅ You want more multiplayer options Don't buy it if: ❌ You're more of a solo player Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



Luigi's Mansion 3 (Digital) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen Luigi's Mansion 3 go - and it doesn't hit this position all too often. You're saving $20 on Luigi's spooky adventure here. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed previous entries

✅ You like puzzles Don't buy it if: ❌ You want classic platforming Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $46.98



Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - Reckon you could do a better job than Ninty? Super Mario Maker 2 will have you designing your own classic platforming levels for $20 less at Walmart right now. Buy it if: ✅ You have a Switch Online membership

✅ You want something more creative Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want to play Mario levels Price Check: Best Buy: $44.99 | Amazon: OOS



Yoshi's Crafted World (Digital) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - It's a little easier, but if you're yet to relax with some papercraft Yoshi you're in for a treat. Amazon has $20 off the platform adventure for Mario Day, dropping it down to $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You want relaxed gameplay

✅ You're a Yoshi fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a collectathon challenge Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



Mario Party Superstars (Digital) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're looking to take your multiplayer options to the next level, Mario Party Superstars is going to go down a storm. We have seen this digital edition $10 cheaper in the past - but that was only once and very briefly back in 2022. Buy it if: ✅ You like multiplayer minigames

✅ You're a fan of the series Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a solo player Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $59.99



Super Mario RPG | $59.99 $44.95 at Walmart

Save $15 - Walmart has the best price on Super Mario RPG for Mario Day this weekend, dropping the newer release down to just $44.95. That's pretty much the best price we've ever seen on this one. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original

✅ You like turn based combat

✅ You want something different from Mario Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after classic Mario platforming Price Check: Amazon: $49.49 | Best Buy: $59.99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $48.26 at Walmart

Save $11 - It's one of the biggest Switch releases of the last year, so Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn't quite as cheap as older titles this weekend. However, scoring just over $10 off a recent game like this is a rare opportunity. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer 2D style gameplay

✅ You want multiplayer action

✅ You want classic Mario with a spin Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D Mario

❌ You don't enjoy precise platforming Price Check: Amazon: $50.96 | Best Buy: $59.99



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 $49.90 at Amazon

Save $10 - Super Mario 3D World never seems to drop too much from its final price, so we'll take this $10 discount at Amazon. You're picking up both the ported Wii U title and the extra Bowser's Fury add on for $49.90 here. Buy it if: ✅ You're a 2D platformer fan

✅ You want a completionist challenge

✅ You're after multiplayer options Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting full 3D gameplay Price Check: Best Buy: $55.99 | Walmart: $59.88



Best Mario Day accessory deals

TomToc Slim Nintendo Switch carry case | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is one of our favorite Nintendo Switch cases, and it's down to a record low price at Amazon. You're only saving $5 here, but this is a quality clamshell at an already fantastic rate. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize protection over storage space

✅ You want a slimline form factor Don't buy it if: ❌ You need additional accessories Price Check: Best Buy: OOS | Walmart: OOS

Samsung EVO Select 512GB MicroSDXC | $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You're getting bags of extra storage space for just $25 here, with 29% off this speedy Samsung memory card. This card has been dropping its price steadily over the last few months, but we've only ever seen it at $24.99 once before over Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You buy a lot of eShop titles

✅ You want to future proof your storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play physical carts Price Check: Best Buy: OOS | Walmart: OOS

Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Not only is the Hori Split Pad Pro a far more comfortable Joy-Con alternative, it's also cheaper and offers programmable back buttons for extra mapping. This is a solid price at the lower end of the Split Pad Pro's day to day range - even if we have seen it closer to $30 in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You want a larger set of gamepads

✅ You mostly play in handheld mode Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more multiplayer options Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch controller | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If the official Pro Controller is looking a little out of your price range right now, this PowerA alternative is looking particularly strong. Amazon has $20 off the wireless gamepad right now, dipping it down to $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You like a more traditional gamepad feel

✅ You'll use the extra back buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want rumble features Price Check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



CRKD Nitro Deck Crystal Collection | Carry Case | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You'll need to apply the $10 coupon to this $79.99 sale price for the full reduction, but once you do you're getting both a Nitro Deck control system and a carry case for the whole kit for $69.99. Yes, the Nitro Deck itself is $59.99 on sale right now - but the case is well worth the extra $10 this weekend. Buy it if: ✅ You want more substantial control feels

✅ You don't want to sacrifice on features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want separate controllers for multiplayer Price Check: Walmart: $69.99 | Best Buy: OOS



What are Mario Day sales? Mario Day sales are nothing more than a celebration of the fact that the date Mar 10 kind of looks like the word Mario. Still, it's a nice excuse to save on some of our plumber's biggest games and plenty of Nintendo Switch accessories to boot.

Are Mario Day deals good this year? We're actually seeing some pretty strong Mario Day deals on the shelves this year. While we were hoping some games would see a better turnout (Odyssey is missing from the stack and Super Mario 3D World stands to shave a little more from its price considering its age), those $20 discounts are strong. We rarely see games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this cheap, so there are some valuable picks up for grabs. This year's sales are also running their consoles particularly well. That Mario Kart 8 bundle has traditionally only ever appeared around Black Friday, and while it did last a little longer into January this year we weren't expecting to see it back so soon. It's the best value bundle on the standard edition you'll find and it's sitting pretty this weekend.

