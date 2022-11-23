Major God of War Ragnarok character was disguised as an NPC only the director knew about

God of War Ragnarok's director has revealed a character was hiding in plain sight all along.

Be warned: there are spoilers for God of War Ragnarok here!

Speaking to IGN's Podcast Beyond earlier this week, God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams spoke about Odin's trickery in disguising himself as other characters. Williams revealed there's one point in the game where Odin is disguised as another character, that only he knows about.

This would be when Kratos and Atreus first reach Svartalfheim by boat, early on in Ragnarok's opening hours. Williams reveals that Odin actually makes an appearance in this scene, as the Dwarven NPC that spits over the side of the bridge towards Kratos and Atreus in their boat, just before the big alarm rings out to alert others of their presence.

Upon closer examination, the dwarf in question does actually bear some resemblance to the All Father. Oddly enough, they both have the same shaped head, and the dwarf also appears to be wearing an eyepatch, over the same eye that Odin lost when he peered into the weird void, no less.

It's actually very easy to imagine Odin spitting at Kratos and Atreus while in another form, as his very subtle way of giving them the finger without the duo knowing it's even him. This Dwarven NPC isn't the only time Odin plays dress up as another character, as those who have finished Ragnarok will rightly know.

Check out our full God of War Ragnarok ending guide if you need a spoilerific breakdown of everything that happened at the end of the climactic adventure.