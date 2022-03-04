M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie adds The Matrix Resurrections’ Jonathan Groff to its cast

M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious new movie Knock at the Cabin has added two new members to its cast.

Deadline reports that Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter, The Matrix Resurrections) will be joined by Pennyworth lead Ben Aldridge for the director’s next release, which is set to hit cinemas on February 3, 2023.

Knock at the Cabin already has an intriguing lineup of stars at Shyamalan’s disposal. Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old) are all set to appear – though plot details are under wraps for the time being.

Shyamalan – who has seen incredible success for multiple decades as a director since his 1999 breakout The Sixth Sense – previously gave GamesRadar+ a peek into his creative process as he’s gotten older.

"The whole thing is 'how do I take away the safety nets'? How do I not do things in a way that's comfortable? Who can I put with me that makes me think new again?" Shyamalan said. "You have to hear true vulnerability in the voice of the artists, that they're seeing this for the first time. So, in the middle of your career, 20 years into your career, you have to figure out ways to be completely new and a student again."

Groff, meanwhile, is set to reunite with fellow Frozen alumn Kristen Bell for movie musical Molly and the Moon. The undated release is written and directed by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

For more on what’s coming to cinemas in the next 12 months, be sure to check out our movie release dates guide.