Lord of the Rings Online update makes six years of content free to play

Lord of the Rings Online's latest update has made a massive chunk of its content free to play.

As of Update 33: The Yondershire, which went live on April 20, you can play most of the game, all the way through 2013's Helm's Deep update, for free. If you've been waiting for a reason to jump into the game, it doesn't get much more free than this.

You can now explore everything the game has to offer up through level 95, try out the Warden, Rune-Keeper, and Beorning classes, and the High-elf race - that's all free for everyone. VIP players will be able to access the Standard Edition versions of the Mordor and Minas Morgul expansions as well as the War of Three Peaks. They'll also be able to utilize 5 additional active quest slots.

Beyond that, the Shire has been expanded for the first time in years with the addition of the Yondershire, a new region that's now available for characters level 20 through level 23 as well as free for VIPs. It's also available in the Lord of the Rings Online store.

This is all in keeping step with the 15th anniversary of Lord of the Rings Online, which is spawning several celebratory in-game events to take part in. The Anniversary Event, which runs through 3:00 AM ET on May 11, will feature plenty of free goodies, such as new cosmetic items, a new Golden Crystal Beetle pet, fireworks consumables, a new housing fire pit and fireplace, and the debut of a new Corgi pet.

Additionally, log in between 10:00 AM ET on April 20 and 3:00 AM ET on May 11 to snag your Happy 15th Anniversary gifts. The 15-Year Giftbox will be up for grabs, so don't miss out and be sure to spend some time in-game to claim yours.

