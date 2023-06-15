Long-running G.I. Joe comic A Real American Hero returns for a new run at Skybound

Following yesterday's bombshell reveal that Robert Kirkman's Void Rivals #1 is the first part of Skybound's shared Energon Universe comes another surprise title announcement. Joining the already announced Transformers and G.I. Joe comics is a new run of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero from original series writer Larry Hama.

The series, drawn by Chris Mooneyham, with covers by Andy Kubert, picks up with issue #301 and is described as a "jumping on point" for new readers.

According to Skybound's press release, "Your favorite characters - Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commander, Serpentor and more - are back for new battles, new friends, new enemies and…THE RETURN OF THE ORIGINAL SNAKE-EYES!"

You can check out Andy Kubert's cover for #301 below.

(Image credit: Skybound)

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is one of the longest running non-superhero comics in the world, having launched back in 1982 over at Marvel. The first run of the series lasted for 155 issues between 1982 and 1994, with Hama writing every issue.

After a lengthy 16-year gap, the series was relaunched at IDW with #156. Hama was again the lead writer on the series, which was cancelled last November when IDW lost the licenses to G.I. Joe and Transformers.

"I am delighted to be continuing the saga of G.I. Joe with the good folks at Skybound and totally amped to be taking the G.I. Joe team to issue #301 and beyond," says Hama. "Little did I know back in 1982 that I would be associated with the Real American Hero for over 40 years. My thanks to the whole crew at Skybound for allowing me to continue to chronicle the exploits of characters who have become like a family to me."

As well as the new series, Skybound will also release G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #1 Larry Hama Cut in November. This is a reprint of the very first issue, now featuring Hama's original script, which was altered in the original print run. Skybound describes this as a chance to "discover the very first G.I. Joe comic book exactly as Hama intended."

Robert Kirkman, who is leading the shared Energon Universe titles, described "preserving and honoring the legacies" of G.I. Joe and Transformers as one of his aims for the new comics.

"While we're creating something new with the Energon Universe, we're also going to be devoting equal resources to paying respect to the glorious stories that came before and made these brands what they are today," Kirkman said. "I don't want to live in a world where Larry Hama isn't continuing his unparalleled run on G.I.Joe: A Real American Hero, and thanks to Skybound, I won't have to!"

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is published by Skybound on November 14.

