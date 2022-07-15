Lex Luthor ramps up his schemes in October's Action and Superman

He may be stuck in Pariah's "happiness prison" in the pages of Dark Crisis, but in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El and Action Comics, Clark Kent returns to Earth this September . And Newsarama readers get to see the covers and solicitations for parts 2 and 3 of the 'Kal-El Returns' saga below.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #16, written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by Cian Tormey and RuairÍ Coleman, with covers by Travis Moore and Ariel Colón, sees Clark and Jonathan Kent finally reunited after the 'Warworld Saga' storyline, which wraps in August. Earth has to get used to having two active Supermen, but Lex Luthor has his own plans.

Lex's plans continue to unfold in Action Comics #1048, written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and illustrated by Mike Perkins, with backup art by David Lapham and covers by Lapham and Steve Beach. This issue continues the crossover saga between Son of Kal-El and Action Comics and follows the Super-family as they bring Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude.

Unfortunately, a sneak aerial attack turns the tundra surrounding Superman's strongest safehouse into a war zone, putting everyone in danger – especially the refugees. And then Lex presents a deal to the classic Superman villain, Metallo.

'Kal-El Returns' is a six-part crossover storyline between Johnson's Action Comics #1047-1049 and Taylor's Superman: Son of Kal-El #16-18. Johnson and DC call the storyline "the beginning of a new era for Superman," which will introduce new characters to his mythology and bring back old ones.

Both solicitations point out the "lead-up to Action Comics #1050," which is positioned as a game-changer for Earth-Zero's two Supermen. Given that both Superman: Son of Kal-El and Action Comics are months behind the ongoing Dark Crisis event, this may be the turning point that brings their timelines into cohesion again. Alternately, Metallo may do something game-changing with Lex Luthor's help.

Superman: Son of Kal El #16 - 'Kal-El Returns' Part 2 will be available October 11.

Action Comics #1048 - 'Kal-El Returns' Part 3 will be available October 25.

Look for more news about new October DC titles and its full October solicitations later this month.