DC's Legends of Tomorrow may be canceled on TV but is coming to comics May 3

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is dead.

Long live the Legends of Tomorrow.

Earth-Prime #3 - Legends of Tomorrow variant cover (Image credit: DC)

In a genre gods giveth and taketh away scenario, fresh off the cancellation of The CW's Arrowverse series DC's Legends of Tomorrow after seven seasons, the TV superhero team will join the comic book world in Tuesday, May 3's Earth-Prime #3 - Legends of Tomorrow.

The third of six chapters in the comic book Arrowverse crossover story Earth-Prime, the special doesn't just bring the Legends of Tomorrow to comic books, it reunites members of the team that have moved on in the TV series, like Ray Palmer, Hawkman and Hawkgirl, and Heatwave.

But hey, don't take our word for it, check out this four-page preview featuring the old band getting back together.

The reunited former team members go on a rescue mission to save Mick Rory's Necrian children from some Necrian assassins in a story written by two of the show's writers, Lauren Fields and Daniel Park. The issue will be drawn by DC veterans Paul Pelletier and Andrew Hennessy.

Launched on April 5, Earth-Prime is a three-month, six-issue event with the first five issues spotlighting an individual CW-DC series including the now-canceled Batwoman (which kicked off the event) and Legends of Tomorrow. The final issue (Earth-Prime #6) is a full-on Arrowverse crossover, now the last of its kind in what's now the Arrowverse's previous incarnation.

Actors, writers, and showrunners from the shows will be involved in the creation of each double-sized issue with the story approved by the show's producers. The stories are considered officially part of Arrowverse canon.

Batwoman was followed by a Superman & Lois special on April 19 (which featured the Arrowverse debut of Lobo), and May 3's Legends of Tomorrow will be followed by Stargirl on May 17, The Flash on June 7, and then the concluding crossover chapter on June 21 that reveals the story's villain, Magog, who is from DC's landmark comic book series Kingdom Come making his Arrowverse debut.

If you don't know Kingdom Come, DC readers voted it the best DC Comics story of all time.