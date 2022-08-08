Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker mod gives every NPC an attitude problem

A new Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker mod has given Beedle, along with all of the other NPCs in the game, a stinking attitude.

As reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab), 'The Wind Waker Rewritten' is a romhack by modder Aproxm (opens in new tab) which replaces a lot of the character’s dialogue in The Legend of Zelda game with much more chaotic language. Whether it’s NPCs calling Link "fat nose", "Gnome freak", or a series of other hurtful names, or Beedle simply forgetting how to deliver good customer service, this mod breathes a colourful new life into this classic Nintendo game.

According to the mod’s trailer, this romhack doesn’t alter the game’s models, music, gameplay, SFX, or really anything else. Instead, it adds 10,000 lines of new dialogue, countless recontextualized cutscenes, and new characterizations for every NPC. To fully understand the vibe of this mod, you have to watch the trailer we’ve embedded below.

Aproxm’s mod promises to give players "a new adventure in a familiar world" and is apparently perfect for both series veterans and newcomers alike. Let’s hope that those who haven’t played The Wind Waker before are aware of what this romhack is before they start playing though or they’ll be in for a shock.

In other Zelda news, it was recently revealed - thanks to a newly translated edition of Nintendo Dream magazine - that Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto wasn’t a fan of Toon Link (the one that appears in The Wind Waker, Spirit Tracks, and other Zelda games) when he first saw him. Miyamoto apparently "cringed" at the sight of the cute little dude and tried to persuade The Legend of Zelda project manager Eiji Aonuma to change the design. As we know though, Aonuma didn’t change his mind as Toon Link is still very much alive and thriving today.