Lee Bermejo draws the time-traveling assassins sci-fi drama Vicious Circle

Boom! Studios has announced another new series launching in December: Vicious Circle, a three-part sci-fi saga written by Mattson Tomlin and drawn by Lee Bermejo.

Vicious Circle follows two men with a curse: Every time they kill, they involuntarily travel across time and space. Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin with this affliction, and he's bent on getting revenge from the other man, who's unnamed in the Boom! announcement.

"Lee Bermejo is an artist of the highest caliber and getting to partner with him as we push each other into the vortex of involuntary time travel has been a uniquely satisfying experience," Tomlin says. "I'm very excited for you to join us on this journey that unpacks the good, the evil, and the vicious meaning of life."

Bermejo describes A Vicious Circle as a passion project, as well as "the most deliciously challenging thing I've done in my career thus far." He adds, "This is thanks to the collaboration with Mattson, whose gift of being able to bring intimacy and subtle nuance to epic genre concepts helps make them feel personal as much as bombastic.

"It's also an opportunity for us to embrace and play with what makes the medium of sequential art so unique and give readers a tailored, stylistic experience to every sequence."

Vicious Circle #1 will feature main cover art by Bermejo, as well as variants by Alex Garner, Jae Lee, Rafael Grampá, and more. See interior pages and covers in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios ) (Image credit: Boom! Studios )

Vicious Circle #1 will be available in December.

