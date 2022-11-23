Learn the language of the stones in Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer preview

The concept of a whole Multiverse of parallel worlds is a popular concept in fiction right now. But it's been baked into the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering and its spin-off media almost since the start of the game back in the '90s, with the game's plot focusing on battles between magical champions from different planes of existence (AKA Planeswalkers).

Now, Nahiri the Lithomancer, one of the Planeswalkers who populate the Multiverse of Magic: The Gathering, is getting her own Boom! Studios comic title in which her homeworld of Zendikar takes center stage, and now we've got a preview of interior art from the one-shot.

Written by Seanan Maguire with art from Kath Lobo, Alejandro Mejías, and Raúl Angulo, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire, Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1 will add new wrinkles to the mythos of the titular Planeswalker.

Here are the interior pages:

"Nahiri–also known as The Harbinger–has protected her home plane of Zendikar for centuries, her ruthlessness and terrible deeds kept in check by a strong sense of justice. But her fate is far from decided," reads Boom!'s official description of the one-shot. "Discover a brand-new revelation from her distant past that could change the way the entire Multiverse perceives her…"

So what is a "Lithomancer" in Magic: The Gathering anyway? As you may be able to infer from the pages (or if you know your Greek root words), a Lithomancer has the power to manipulate and magically interact with stone - something that plays a key role in the story at hand.

Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1 goes on sale November 30 with covers from Suspiria Vilchez and Ariel Olivetti.

