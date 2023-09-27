Leaked Horizon Forbidden West edition with Burning Shores DLC appears online again

Horizon Forbidden West's 'Complete Edition' has surfaced once again.

Earlier this month, 'Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition' was rated in Singapore and was slated to come with the Burning Shores DLC expansion. Now, Gematsu has noted that a retailer in Japan has listed the Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West for sale as soon as October 6.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (PS5) listed for October 6 release at Japanese retailer Neowing. Priced at ¥7,981.No description, but should include the base game + DLC. Bonuses are digital soundtrack, digital art book, and digital comic book.https://t.co/uPNVzNUoxu pic.twitter.com/3R3i42WMTRSeptember 27, 2023 See more

If the listing from the Japanese retailer is accurate, it means there's only just over a week to go until Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is released. That's an incredibly short lead time from PlayStation, and it's also very bold of them to release the edition amid the busiest month of the year, release-wise.

PC players will be disappointed that the Japanese retailer only mentions a PS5 release for the Complete Edition. Back when the new edition was first leaked earlier in September, loads of PC players got their hopes up, thinking they might be able to play Aloy's sophomore adventure upon the re-release.

Sadly, this doesn't look like it'll be the case. It's worth mentioning neither developer Guerrilla Games nor publisher Sony has ever confirmed Horizon Forbidden West will be coming to PC, unlike its predecessor, which received a PC port with its DLC bundled in a few years after its initial release.

That re-release would be Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, so you can perhaps see why there isn't too much surprise at Guerrilla re-releasing the sequel under the same banner as its previous game.

