Layers of Fear PC demo will let you play the "first few minutes" next week

Bloober Team and Anshar Studio's Layers of Fear reimagining is getting a PC demo next week that'll let you see the opening cinematic (which you can also check out just above) and play a little bit from the beginning of the game.

Layers of Fear's PC demo will be available starting May 15 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST and will run until May 22 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST. That should give you plenty of time to play through the demo, especially as Bloober Team specifically said it'll only feature "the first few minutes of the game."

Premiering at the same time is a Layers of Fear livestream featuring creative director Damian Kocurek and Bloober Team PR manager Laura Bernaś. The stream will give an "exclusive look into the game with insights from the Creative Director himself."

The Layers of Fear PC specs have also been revealed, and they're about as demanding as you'd expect from a modern AAA game and what Bloober Team assures will be its "horror magnum opus" and "one of the best-looking horror games in the market." Check out the system requirements:

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

As it's titled exactly the same as the original 2016 cult-classic horror game, it's worth quickly clarifying that the 2023 Layers of Fear is actually a reimagining of the first two games in the series, as well as all DLC, built in Unreal Engine 5. We called the original "one of the best horror games ever made," so you better believe we're psyched to play the definitive version, even if the sequel was generally not as well-received.

Layers of Fear still has a June 2023 release window. Bloober Team says the game is in its "final stretch of the development," so hopefully that sticks.

