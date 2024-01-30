Krysten Ritter hints at Jessica Jones return, suggesting she could make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again

Krysten Ritter has seemingly teased her return as Jessica Jones in a new Instagram video, making us wonder whether we can expect to see her in upcoming Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again.

The actor shared a video to her Instagram story of herself wearing one of the character's t-shirts, with the caption "IYKYK [if you know you know]" and a winking emoji.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption:“IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0tJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming in New York City, and this wouldn't be the first time Jessica has crossed paths with Charlie Cox's lawyer-turned-superhero. The pair appeared in The Defenders, the 2017 Netflix series that also featured Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.

Marvel recently confirmed that Jessica Jones and Netflix's other series in the Defenders Saga were officially canon, whilst other familiar faces from the franchise have been confirmed to be joining Matt Murdock in Hell's Kitchen. Jon Bernthal and Vincent D'Onofrio are back as Punisher and Kingpin, while Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will return as Matt's friends and colleagues Foggy and Karen.

"I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again," Ritter said back in 2021. "I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I'm so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she's such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don't know who else has."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in 2025. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our recap of Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.