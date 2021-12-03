Kingpin gets his hands bloodier than ever in Marvel's March 2022 Devil's Reign solicitations

Marvel's Devil's Reign limited series puts the Kingpin on a mission as mayor of New York City to take down all the city's superheroes, and the story comes to a head in March with the conclusion of the core six-issue Devil's Reign title, along with a host of tie-ins.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

March's Devil's Reign tie-ins kick off on March 2 with the previously announced Devil's Reign: Moon Knight #1, as well as Devil's Reign: Superior Four #3 and Devil's Reign: The Woman Without Fear #3, both of which were listed in Marvel's February 2022 solicitations albeit without any solicitation text or covers.

Devil's Reign: Superior Four #3 from Zach Thompson and Davide Tinto continues the story of Doctor Octopus forming his own 'Superior' version of the Fantastic Four comprised of alternate versions of himself from around the Multiverse, with Otto Octavius finding himself "stranded in the Multiverse," while trying to return home and repair his mistakes with the Superior Four without also inadvertently "erasing himself from existence."

And in Devil's Reign: The Woman Without Fear #3 from Chip Zdarsky and Rafael de Latorre, Elektra's vow to never kill while inhabiting the mantle of Daredevil is put to the test as the master assassin is "forced to make a fateful decision" that may lead to dire consequences.

Then, on March 9, the main Devil's Reign title continues with #5 from Zdarsky and Marco Chechetto, in which Kingpin's personal Thunderbolts, assembled from some of the "most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer" go off the leash with bloody consequences.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Those consequences will be immediately explored one week later in March 16's Devil's Reign: Villains For Hire #3 from Clay McLeod Chapman and Manuel Garcia, which focuses on Kingpin's Thunderbolts as they run rampant through New York City.

In March 23's Devil's Reign: X-Men #3 from Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto, Emma Frost continues her game of cat-and-mouse with the Kingpin, potentially foreshadowing an upcoming clash between Wilson Fisk and mutantkind as the solicitation text promises "this is only the start of Kingpin's vicious moves against the X-Men."

And finally, on March 30, Zdarsky and Checchetto bring their limited series to a close with Devil's Reign #6 - though Marvel's announcement does not include any cover or solicitation text for the issue, teasing that they'll be revealed "at a later date."

What's so spoiler-y in the issue that even the cover and solicitation can't be shown yet? We'll have to wait and see, potentially when Marvel reveals their full March 2022 solicitations later this month.

In the meantime, here's a gallery of all the covers for March Devil's Reign tie-ins revealed so far:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Devil's Reign seems to be cementing Kingpin's throne among the best Daredevil villains of all time.