Kingdom Hearts, Dark Souls, Final Fantasy, and Resident Evil lead the Big in Japan PlayStation sale

A new PlayStation Store sale featuring games popular in Japan begins today, Friday, February 21. As you might expect, there are a ton of JRPGs on sale, from Disgaea to Atelier to Final Fantasy. There are also a boatload of Japanese-developed series like Dark Souls, Resident Evil, and Kingdom Hearts, Dragonball Xenoverse, as well as some surprise inclusions like Life is Strange 2 and Just Cause 3.

You can view the full lineup on the PlayStation Blog . We've also picked out a few dozen of the best deals for PS4, PS3, and PS Vita (yes, there are still Vita deals), which you can check out below.

Big in Japan PS4 deals

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload - $19.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - $23.99

Dark Souls 3 - $14.99

Disgaea 5 Complete - $19.99

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 - $11.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $35.99

Final Fantasy 12 - $24.99

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49

Kingdom Hearts 3 - $17.99

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain - $4.99

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $20.39

Nioh Complete Edition - $19.49

Resident Evil 7 - $14.99

Tales of Berseria - $14.99

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $17.99

Big in Japan PS3 deals

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS1 Classic) - $2.99

Chrono Trigger (PS1 Classic) - $4.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection - $3.99

DMC: Devil May Cry - $3.99

Final Fantasy 7 (PS1 Classic) - $4.99

Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD - $12.49

God Hand (PS2 Classic) - $1.99

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $4.99

Okami HD - $2.79

Resident Evil 4 (PS2 Classic) - $3.99

Resident Evil Franchise Pack - $11.99

Suikoden 2 (PS1 Classic) - $2.99

Big in Japan PS Vita deals