Killzone fans in shambles after the series' first official acknowledgement in a decade comes via a The Last of Us 2 Remastered cosmetic

Killzone has just been acknowledged by PlayStation for the first time in over a decade, but not in the way fans were hoping for.

With the embargo on The Last of Us 2 Remastered having lifted, all the new in-game additions for the re-release have made their way online, including all the bonus t-shirts and outfits for Ellie and Abby. As shown below, one t-shirt for Ellie proudly displays the Killzone logo, but this really isn't what fans of the shooter series actually wanted.

The year is 2024, the first time Killzone is acknowledged by Sony in over a decade is via a fucking t-shirt in a reprint of TLOU2 https://t.co/9GEvy0ADaXJanuary 17, 2024 See more

As the quote-tweet above reads, this is the first time in over a decade that the first-person shooter series has been acknowledged in any way by PlayStation. Not since Killzone: Shadow Fall's launch alongside the PS4's debut in late 2013 have we seen or heard from the series in any way.

"Been waiting since Twenty-Goddamn-Thirteen since Shadowfall for ANY Killzone news and this is what we get. I hate it here," writes another Twitter user in response to Ellie's t-shirt. It seems the Killzone fanbase was really hoping for more than these breadcrumbs of acknowledgement from Sony.

"I feel genuinely sorry for Killzone fans. Sony has treated them very poorly for a long time," adds another Twitter user. "Really want a killzone remaster or something new from the franchise," adds another user, echoing a lot of similar sentiments from others around Twitter.

There's also a Resistance t-shirt for Ellie in The Last of Us 2 Remastered, which is dredging up some similar feelings for fans of Sony's long-lost series. "This is the closest we'll get to Resistance for PS4/PS5 and I really wish they gave more of their other titles and series a chance to be remastered," writes a Twitter user.

Things aren't looking positive for the Killzone franchise these days, what with original developer Guerrilla Games seemingly being all-in on expanding the Horizon series with new games and a spin-off. Things are looking even worse for the Resistance series, which hasn't seen a main game launch since 2011. It's been a long time in the wilderness for fans of both series.

