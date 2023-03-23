Kill It With Fire VR is bringing its manic spider killing chaos to MetaQuest 2, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR 1 & 2 on April 13. Finally, the chance to literally go face to face with an army of house spiders and show them who's boss. Or scream and rip the headset off, it all depends on how you deal with all those scratchy, hairy little legs.

As demonstrated in the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro gameplay reveal, the entire experience has been completely revamped for VR, using your new VRACHNID(™) gloves to interact with the world when looking for spiders, and use a range of weapons to deal with whatever eight-legged threats you might find.

With your new tech, you'll be able tear apart your environment using your literal bare hands when searching for your quarry - lifting up pizza box lids, say, or pulling out waste paper basket contents while following the tracker that lead you to your quarry. That could be anywhere from offices to stores, barns, and scenic landscapes. Spider no care. Spider only know hide.

When you finally track one down you'll have a range of weaponry at your fingertips to make it an ex-spider. Everything from the nearest thing you can pick up, to frying pans, shotguns, flamethrowers or even bombs. There is no overkill with this many legs.

