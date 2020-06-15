Katie Cook, Greg Horn, CrossGen reunion highlight new Hero Initiative pro-fan experiences

The Hero Initiative, the charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need, is back on the horse with a full schedule of 8 new pro-fan live experiences on sale right now.

Their live fan-pro experiences feature comic book creators providing question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, and original art in Zoom online web conference rooms.

Creators participating in the latest new full round of events (June 19-29 ) include The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard, My Little Pony and Star Wars artist Katie Cook, artist Greg Horn, artist Aaron Kuder, artist Lee Garbett, and artist Will Sliney, each of whom will create an original bust sketch of a character of each attendee's choice while chatting.

Seats in each of these events are limited to between four to five fans.

Other events include in chat with 5 fans with writer Steve Orlando and a CrossGen Comics reunion conversation with 7 fans with creators Ron Marz, Mike Perkins, and Tony Bedard.

"The limited experiences serve the dual purpose of generating much-needed revenue for Hero, while providing fans with face-to-face meetings with their favorite creators at a time when the usual convention circuit is on lockdown due to global pandemic," says the organization's spokesperson.

Creators and industry professionals who have participated in the Hero Initiative Live events include Brian Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Dave Gibbons, Katie Cook, and Chip Zdarsky.

For more information visit www.heroinitiative.org or www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/.