Just months before near-perfect review scores, God of War Ragnarok devs were panicking that "the game's not good"

Some of the folks at God of War Ragnarok developer Sony Santa Monica were still deeply worried about the state of the game in the final sprint to its impending launch.

Speaking with GQ (opens in new tab), game director Eric Williams discussed the challenge of staying motivated throughout such a long project.

"You gotta stay hungry, right?" he said. "That's the one thing that kills this stuff. You have some success and then people think it's just gonna happen. They forget what it took to get there."

"When you work with people that are at the apex of what they do, you're going to get magic. I just came from a room with those people," Williams added. "All I could say to them was, 'Thank you.' They were freaking out three months ago, 'Holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?' I can't even imagine how they feel today. I wish I had a time machine to go back and feel like that."

Of course, Ragnarok's launch comes on the heels of a wave of near-perfect review scores that have positioned it as the second-highest-rated new game of 2022 and, according to review aggregate Metacritic, the biggest challenger to Elden Ring for GOTY . Our own God of War Ragnarok review also gives the sequel extremely high marks, only docking it for a slow start.

It'd be interesting to hear what, exactly, these folks were worried about three months ago, and how the game may have evolved since. Three months isn't a lot of time for major changes, especially since Ragnarok had officially gone gold as of October 7 . That would explain why so many of the devs were openly elated when reviews came pouring in , though.