Just like every Palworld player, developer Pocketpair needs more workers and is desperately looking for new hires

Palworld developer Pocketpair is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in order to keep up with server demand, and it's now simultaneously trying to hire enough people to maintain what's still one of the most viral games in the world.

In a recent post on its Japanese Twitter account, Pocketpair writes (via DeepL translation): "We still have a lot to do, but we are overwhelmingly short of people to join us! We are looking for people for all positions, but we are especially looking for planning and engineers! We are looking for people with experience in any type of engine, so if you are interested in creating a completely new type of game, please apply!"

Twitter's automatic translation roughly agrees with DeepL here, and is actually much funnier in its interpretation of the first line: "There are still many things I want to do in Palworld, but we are severely lacking in friends!"

If that doesn't sum up the Palworld experience, I don't know what does. You've got all these goals – resources to harvest, materials to craft, buildings to expand – but you can only have so many Pals working at once. So, you try to improve your Pals to make those limited workers more efficient, but then you need more Pals to breed and combine, always playing the Pal lottery hoping for high-level skills. I, too, am severely lacking in workers and struggling to keep up with the many things I want to do in Palworld. I guess I at least don't have millions of people bearing down on me with waterfalls of feedback to sift through.

The good news is that Pocketpair's still-growing team is making headway on the game's rough patches. The survival game's latest update finally fixed those Lifmunk Effigy catch rate issues , and stopped your breeding pals from going to sleep "forever."