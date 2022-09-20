Jordan Peele and Weird Al help celebrate MAD Magazine's 70th anniversary

MAD Magazine first hit shelves in 1952 - which means it's been a senior citizen for a while now. And in October, MAD will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a 56-page celebratory issue (#28 since it relaunched in its new format in 2019).

For its 70th birthday, MAD Magazine #28 will feature more original content than it has since the format change in 2019. Current staffers will contribute new content alongside members of 'The Usual Gang of Idiots,' who will return with new features, and the issue will also have contributions from Weird Al Yankovic and Jordan Peele.

MAD Magazine #28 will feature a wraparound cover by Mark Fredrickson, previewed here, which seems to show its mascot Alfred E. Neuman reaching for gap-toothed dentures.

Yankovic and illustrator Ed Steckley will celebrate longtime MAD contributor and originator of the magazine's Fold-In, Al Jaffee, while Peele will pay tribute to MAD Magazine including the parody MAD cover used in his latest movie, Nope.

Here's what else to expect:

“The Bathroom,” a MAD movie parody of The Batman, by longtime MAD contributors Desmond Devlin and Tom Richmond

A special two-page MAD Fold-In by Johnny Sampson that folds in on itself!

A new “Another Look at MAD” by maestro Sergio Aragonés

A “MAD-gical” history tour with Dick DeBartolo, MAD’s longest-contributing writer

An illustrated look at the classic MAD employee cruise to Bermuda by former MAD EIC John Ficarra and art director Sam Viviano

Readers can also look forward to more content that hasn't been teased. MAD Magazine's 70th anniversary issue will be available at participating comic book and Barnes & Noble stores, as well as by subscription. For details on how to subscribe, visit madmagazine.com (opens in new tab).

MAD Magazine's 70th anniversary issue will be available October 4.

