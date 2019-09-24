Jonah Hill reportedly in talks to play either Penguin or Riddler in The Batman

Jonah Hill could be the next Oscar-nominated actor to take on the Dark Knight. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill has entered into negotiations to play either The Penguin or The Riddler in Matt Reeves' forthcoming reboot The Batman. However, negotiations are still tentative and the question over which villain Hill will portray may end up sinking the deal altogether.

Conversely, Collider reports that the Wolf of Wall Street actor will definitely play Riddler and not Penguin. It's unclear where the discrepancy stems from and, with the majority of trade publications reporting that Hill's villain remains undecided, we should likely take any confirmation with a grain of salt.

Reports have also begun circulating that Jeffrey Wright, who plays Bernard Lowe in Westworld, has entered talks to play Commissioner Gordon, Batman's long-time ally and confidant. There have also been indications that Mahershala Ali was wanted for the role, although decided on playing Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead.

We do know the previously bloodthirsty Robert Pattinson is set to portray the eponymous star of The Batman, which is being helmed by Matt Reeves, whose previous work includes Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War of the Planet of the Apes. The Batman is scheduled for release June 25, 2021.