John Wick spin-off The Continental gets teaser trailer and premiere date

The Continental: From the World of John Wick has finally been given both a teaser trailer and a premiere date.

The three-part special event serves as a prequel to the Keanu Reeves-led action thriller series John Wick and is centered on the "assassin hotel" predominantly featured within the franchise and its 1970s origins. The series comes just after John Wick: Chapter 4's impressive box office run, pulling in numbers that were a first for the franchise.

Ian McShane plays Winston, manager of The Continental, in the films, with Colin Woodell as a younger version in the 1970s-set prequel, with Ayomide Adegun as Charon (played by the late Lance Reddick in the film franchise), Peter Greene, Nhung Kate, Katie McCormac, and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

The Book of Eli's Albert Hughes is set to direct the first and last episode with The Lord of the Rings: The Ring's of Power's Charlotte Brandstorm directing the second.

The limited series was initially slated to premiere on Starz as a Starz Original series. Peacock is the current streaming home for all three John Wick films – soon to be all four, with the latter most likely coming sometime in 2023.

Ballerina, another John Wick spin-off, stars Ana de Armas as the titular assassin, with Reeves set to make an appearance. The feature-length film is slated for a June 7, 2024 release.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is set to premiere September 2023 only on Peacock.