John Wick producer and Martial arts star Donnie Yen team up to remake classic action movie Kung-Fu

Actor and renowned martial artist Donnie Yen will star in the upcoming remake of the classic ‘70s action flick Kung-Fu, with John Wick Producer also on board.

According to Deadline , Yen, known for starring in the Ip Man franchise and as Wick’s antagonist in John Wick: Chapter 4 , will take on the role of Kwai Chang Caine in the remake, which once belonged to David Carradine in the original martial arts ABC series.

First airing in 1972, the series follows Kill Bill’s Carradine as Caine, a Shaolin monastery priest, and mixed martial arts expert, who flees to the United States after killing the men who murdered his mentor. Whilst wandering through the Old West, the monk must use his spiritual training to uncover his past and find his long-lost family.

Bullet Train director David Leitch, who also produced the first John Wick flick, is looking to direct the movie, whilst War Dog’s Stephen Chin will write the script, although it is unclear at this point whether the movie adaptation will follow the same premise as the show.

As for Yen, it seems only right he takes on this role due to his background in martial arts training, which he displayed in last year's addition to the Wick franchise.

In an interview with Total Film Magazine , John Wick 4 stunt coordinator and second unit director Scott Rogers said Yen “brings master level fighting abilities” to his films, meaning “he is not an actor that you have to train for each specific fight. His ability to enhance the choreography through his own creativity is world-class."

However, it looks like Yen has some competition as this is not the first time Kung-Fu has seen a revival. Over the years several remakes have seen the light of day from the 2021 adaptation of the same name following a female MMA fighter, to a '90s cop drama titled Kung Fu: The Legend Continues.