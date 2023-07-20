Brace yourselves. Finn actor John Boyega has – light-heartedly – ranked the Star Wars sequels and, of course, it’s reignited the years-old debate over whether The Last Jedi is good or not.

Appearing on Hot Ones’ Truth or Dab Rapid Fire, Boyega was asked to list Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker in order from best to worst.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens is most definitely the best," Boyega said. "Second, for me, comes [The Rise of Skywalker]. The worst – in the most respectful sense – is [The Last Jedi]. But they’re all lovely."

The internet, always keen to wade in on Star Wars sequels discourse, was predictably passionate in its response to Boyega’s rankings.

"Has he watched The Rise of Skywalker at all?" one questioned on Twitter. Another said, "John is trying to join the Mark Hamill league of ‘actors who don’t recognize the greatness of the film they were in’"

Others, though, were more sympathetic of Boyega’s opinions – pointing to the fact that Finn’s arc in The Last Jedi largely removed him from the main action, as well as cutting short plot points that were introduced in The Force Awakens.

"Even though I love The Last Jedi and think it's the best Star Wars film along with The Empire Strikes Back, I completely understand why John Boyega doesn't like it," one said.

Another Star Wars fan remarked: "Considering just how dirty The Last Jedi did Boyega, he, and he alone, is allowed to say this."

"John Boyega is the only person allowed to have this opinion, as the biggest weakness of LAST JEDI is stranding him in a subplot while [Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver] get far more urgent things to do," another wrote on Twitter.

…and that’s enough for now. Enjoy the next four-to-five months of social media going feral over the Star Wars sequels again. We’ll be over here sitting quietly in the corner.

