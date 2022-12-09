Jeff the Landshark gets a print one-shot by popular demand

You’re about to fall in love with Marvel's weirdest pet hero: Jeff the Land Shark

It's Jeff #1 cover art
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's cult-favorite animal sidekick Jeff the Landshark's digital-first comic It's Jeff is coming to print this March in a special one-shot that collects all the It's Jeff comic strips released on the Marvel Unlimited app so far.

Created by Kelly Thompson in 2018, Jeff the Land Shark has become a fan-favorite character who now has his own series where he gets into all kinds of mishaps. Written by Thompson and drawn by art team Gurihiru, who also provide a brand new cover for the one-shot, It's Jeff is a comedy comic strip with no dialogue, which makes sense since its protagonist can't speak.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Comics have long featured super-powered pets and other bizarre creatures – such as Captain Marvel's pet Flerken, known in the comics as Chewie and known as Goose in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Note that on the Jeff variant for Captain Marvel #42, Chewie carries Jeff in its Flerken tentacles while Carol flies Chewie over city streets.

Given the popularity of Chewie/Goose and even Baby Groot, it's no surprise a baby Land Shark would have mass appeal. Jeff may not have the star power of these characters yet, but to know him is to love him. 

Since his debut in 2018's West Coast Avengers #6 (opens in new tab), the mini-megalodon has been chewing at the fringes of the Marvel Universe and has become the low-key scene-stealer in series such as Deadpool and Gwenpool Strikes Back.

It's Jeff #1 goes on sale March 29.

Someday, Jeff the Land Shark may be considered one of the best superhero sidekicks of all time.

