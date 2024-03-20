Aliens director James Cameron has seen Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus and, well, he's a big fan

James Cameron – and Ridley Scott – loved Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus.

"James Cameron is also someone I’ve met through the years, and when he learned that I was doing it, we started chatting about it. So I also had that conversation with him at the script level. He’s now seen the movie and loved it," Alvarez told ScreenRant.

Romulus, the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, is set between the Scott's 1979 Alien and Cameron's 1986 sequel Aliens. Per the official synopsis, the story sees "a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe." Alvarez directs from a screenplay penned by himself and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine, Isabela Merced as Kay, David Jonsson as Andy, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Continued Alvarez: "It’s also fascinating because [Cameron and Scott’s] notes and comments are completely different. They wouldn’t repeat a note. Whatever Ridley said, Cameron said something different. They were all super smart comments, notes and thoughts on the film and the filmmaking, et cetera, but both of them have completely different approaches. So the fantastic part of being able to make this film is to have the chance to work with them."

The film was initially set to be released on Hulu before 20th Century Studios picked up distribution rights for a theatrical release.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16.