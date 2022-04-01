Jack of Hearts tries to figure out how he's alive in She-Hulk #3 preview

Some comic book stories feature superheroes battling cosmic despots in deep space, some feature urban vigilantes keeping the streets safe from criminal supervillains, and some feature magic users protecting the Earth from supernatural forces from other dimensions...

She-Hulk #3 cover by Jen Bartel (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

...and some comic books feature people sitting around on their couches eating pizza.

She-Hulk #3 by writer Rainbow Rowell and artist Rogê Antôniois with a cover by Jen Bartel is such a comic book.

Something of a preamble to the current 'Reckoning War' story arc currently going on in Dan Slott's Fantastic Four, She-Hulk #3 features Jennifer Walters and guest-star Jack Hart - AKA the semi-obscure superhero Jack of Hearts with the "great, overcomplicated costume" according to Kurt Busiek. The pair try to figure out how he came back to life after blowing himself up in orbit in 2004's Avengers #76 in a story written by Geoff Johns and why he was drawn to She-Hulk immediately upon his return to life.

A little short on superhero action and long on dialogue about the quality of New York City pizza, She-Hulk #3 likely features a fight or two later in the issue, but interestingly the preview may offer fans some insight into what will make She-Hulk's upcoming Disney Plus streaming series different from other Marvel properties.

She-Hulk #3 goes on sale Wednesday, April 6. Check out the preview pages, along with a Women's History variant cover by Jan Bazaldua and a Carnage Forever variant cover by Skan.

