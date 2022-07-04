Itch.io Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds offers over 750 games for $10

Itch.io has just launched the Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds, which offers over 750 games for $10.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that, since 1973, has protected people's right to choose to have an abortion, Itch.io has launched a charity bundle to help raise money for abortion funds throughout the U.S.

The Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds contains (opens in new tab) over 750 titles from more than 600 creators and is valued at over $3,000. The minimum donation is just $10, and all proceeds will go towards the National Network for Abortion Fund's Collective Power Fund (opens in new tab). The bundle is live now and will be available until July 15. At the time of writing, its raised $47,793 of its $50,000 goal.

"This decision does not only effect those capable of becoming pregnant," reads a statement by Itch.io. "It is a determination of what rights we as a society choose to hold sacred. It is a question of who is deemed worthy of protecting. The fabric of our society is woven by every single member, to erode a single thread unravels us all. We must all take a stand and demand that our rights and bodily autonomy are federally recognised."

The overturning of Roe v Wade has seen multiple companies within the PlayStation family, including Insomniac, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, and Media Molecule, share pro-choice sentiments. This comes just one month after Sony reportedly blocked its studios from issuing any public statements regarding abortion.

In an email, PlayStation president Jim Ryan is said to have urged employees to "respect differences of opinion". Despite previously calling for silence on the issue, the company has seemingly changed its tune, reportedly matching donations and financially assisting employees who may need to travel for access to reproductive care.

