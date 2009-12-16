Inception Poster Revealed

Back in August, Christopher Nolan revealed a tantalising teaser trailer for his post- Dark Knight follow-up, Inception .

Its plotline-free images (water-filled glasses struggling against shifting gravity, fisticuffs exchanged in a ceiling-set battle) set pulses thumping harder than James Cameron’s much-scrutinised Avatar tease.

Now Nolan’s unleashed Inception ’s first piece of artwork – its official movie poster. And, in fittingly brain-purifying form, the only way to get a hold of said poster is by completing a mind crimes game on the film’s long-dormant official website.

Of course, we did all the hard work for you...

Click here to view the poster.

But does this new visual delight reveal any more about the film? Does it ‘eck!

Showing a gun-clutching DiCaprio in a moody, water-bothered cityscape, it’s every bit as sullen, elusive and eye-catching as you’d expect.

So what if it evokes disturbing flashbacks to Roland Emmerich’s 2012 end-of-worlder? If we’ve learnt anything from the director’s work so far it’s that anything can happen, and expectations are likely to be shattered into a million little pieces.

Previously, Nolan has mischievously referred to Inception as a “contemporary sci-fi actioner set within the architecture of the mind” (eh?), and stars DiCaprio as Jacob in a plotline rumoured to involve entering peoples’ minds in order to fight crime.

Watch this space for more updates.

Excited for Nolan’s post-bat mindbender? Or think the Dark Knight jabber is over-rated? Chat it out below...

