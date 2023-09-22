In 2024 Marvel wants you to Beware the Planet of the Apes

Marvel's Planet of the Apes comics are returning in January for a new miniseries. Beware The Planet of the Apes is a four-issue series by writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Álvaro López that is said to be "steeped in appreciation for the classic style of the initial films."

In fact, Beware is a prequel to the events of the original 1968 movie, and will involve Cornelius, Zira, Nova and other classic characters in the action.

"I've been entertained and intrigued by Planet of the Apes ever since I got a Mego Doctor Zaius doll as a birthday present, and my local television station ran the original pentalogy every afternoon for a week in the summertime," said Marc Guggenheim.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In many ways, Apes is one of the OG franchises, filled with mystery, fascinating characters, and some truly off-the-wall surprises," he continued. "That's the spirit I'm working to evoke with Beware the Planet of the Apes. I'm particularly excited that we're going to be reusing some of Doug Moench, George Tuska, and Alfredo Alcala's original Marvel work on Adventures on the Planet of the Apes as a part of our storytelling."

Although Marvel was not the first to publish Planet of the Apes comics (that was Gold Key in the west, and before that there was a 1968 manga adaptation), it has a long history with the franchise. The main Apes book started in 1974 and ran for 29 issues. Since then the license has moved between different publishers, including Dark Horse, Boom!, and others, before returning to Marvel in 2022.

Beware the Planet of the Apes is published on January 3, 2024.

