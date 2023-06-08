If it bleeds, can he kill it? Wolverine tackles the Predator in a new Marvel crossover

A fun thing about long-running comics is the way they can suddenly reveal previously unknown facets of a character - such as a ongoing grudge against a classic movie monster. In the just-announced Predator Versus Wolverine we learn that our favorite mutant scrapper has been waging a long war against a member of the Yautja (the canonical name for the species that first appeared in John McTiernan's 1988 action classic) for years. Now it's time to settle the score.

The four-issue miniseries is being written by Wolverine and X-Force writer Benjamin Percy, and drawn by numerous artists, including, but not limited to, Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, with more to be announced.

Marvel's official blurb for #1 has this to say:



"THE THRILL IS THE KILL! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life – against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death."

Check out Marco Checchetto's cover below.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

An enthusiastic Percy said of the new book: "I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover... but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created. I am a child of the '80s. I cannot tell you how many times I watched Predator, just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten. The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul. The guns, claws, beef, and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987, when I read myself to sleep every night with a stack of Marvel comics and my friends and I used to play Predator with Nerf guns in the woods and river near our neighborhood."

"This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time," he continued. "Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I'm putting everything I've got into this event, and I'm thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business."

Predator Versus Wolverine #1 is published by Marvel Comics on September 20.

Although a Predator Versus Wolverine fight is unexpected, it's not nearly one of the strangest comic crossovers ever.