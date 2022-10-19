I Kill Giants creators reunite for Immortal Sergeant in January

The I Kill Giants creative team returns for a brand-new limited series in 2023. Image Comics has announced Immortal Sergeant, written by Joe Kelly and drawn by Ken Niimura, which reunites the duo for a story that's part comedy, part murder mystery.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Immortal Sergeant follows Jim Sargent, AKA Sarge, a reluctantly retired detective who's not ready to give up his grizzled, old-school approach to solving cases. When he catches an unexpected break on a murder case "that's haunted him for decades," it's a thrill - but there's also a major catch.

To follow this new lead, Jim has to team up with his incredibly anxious son, Michael, which isn't ideal for either of them. And across nine issues, they'll have to figure out how to work together lest the case go unsolved forever.

"The story of Immortal Sergeant is loosely based on aspects of my life, dramatized and punched up to be much more exciting, but it was emotionally challenging to write," Kelly says in the announcement. "I knew that Ken was the only person who could bring the book to life with the heart, comedy, and impact I'd hoped to convey, and he knocked it out of the park."

Niimura adds, "It's taken us time - a LOT of time - for Joe and I to figure out the right project to work on together again, but here we are at last! Sarge is a very complicated and nuanced character, at the root of many of Joe's creations, from Deadpool to Barbara from I Kill Giants, and I can't think of a better home than Image Comics for him."

Check out a preview below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics ) (Image credit: Image Comics ) (Image credit: Image Comics ) (Image credit: Image Comics ) (Image credit: Image Comics )

Immortal Sergeant #1 will be available January 18, 2023.

Another detective makes the list of best powerless superheroes of all time.