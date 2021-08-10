Horizon Forbidden West delay hinted at by PlayStation Germany article

A Horizon Forbidden West delay might have been hinted at by PlayStation Germany.

In the tweet below, PlayStation Germany has a rundown of all the games coming to PlayStation consoles that players can look forward to over the remainder of 2021. Horizon Forbidden West is conspicuously absent from the list however, leading some to believe that a delay into 2022 is imminent for Guerrilla's sequel.

Das zweite Halbjahr wird heiß: Welche dieser Titel stehen auf eurer To-Do-Liste? 🔥#PS4 #PS5 https://t.co/5XBX50qsJFAugust 9, 2021 See more

However, Horizon Forbidden West could also be absent from the list due to the simple fact that it doesn't have a fixed release date yet. If you look at the other games on the list, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Aliens: Fireteam Elite, every last one has a firm release date. It may simply be that Forbidden West was excluded from the list because its exact release date hasn't been revealed yet.

On the other hand, rumors about a delay for Horizon Forbidden West have been doing the rounds for a while now. Late last month, an online rumor started doing the rounds, claiming that Guerrilla's game had been delayed into the first quarter of 2022. This was subsequently backed up in a significant way when Bloomberg confirmed the rumor, although neither Guerrilla nor Sony has ever confirmed or denied the report.

Nonetheless, there's still a fair few gems to look forward to on PlayStation throughout the rest of the year, with or without this rumored delay for Horizon Forbidden West. As the PlayStation Germany post points out, we've got the likes of Deathloop, Ghostrunner, Battlefield 2042, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and other games to enjoy over the coming months for the PS5.

For our comprehensive guide to all the games confirmed for the new-gen console so far, head over to our upcoming PS5 games feature for more.