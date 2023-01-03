Hitman 3 is changing its name and making DLC free for all

Hitman 3 is changing its name, nearly two years after it first launched.

Earlier today on January 3, developer IO Interactive announced via a new blog post (opens in new tab) that Hitman 3 would be ditching its entire name. Starting on January 26 (just after the sequel's second anniversary), Hitman 3 will simply be called "Hitman: World of Assassination" going forward.

After this date: Hitman: World of Assassination will be the only way to play the third game in the series to all newcomers. This is basically IO Interactive's attempt to streamline the entire saga, as the blog post notes, bringing everything under one new roof.

To this end, all Hitman: World of Assassination owners will have the exact same content. This basically means content from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2, which was previously available for Hitman 3 players willing to shell out a little extra, is all going entirely free in the retitled game.

This means 21 total destinations from across the Hitman trilogy will all be immediately available in Hitman: World of Assassination, to both new and veteran players. However, you'll need to purchase the Hitman: World of Assassination Deluxe Pack to gain access to the DLC maps from Hitman 1 and 2.

This includes Haven Island and New York, both of which were DLC for Hitman 2, as well as the Seven Deadly Sins contracts, which were DLC for Hitman 3. All the base Hitman trilogy content is being bundled together into one package, while also DLC from the three games is similarly being bundled into one purchase option.

Elsewhere, we're still waiting on Hitman 3's rogue-like Freelancer mode, which was previously delayed out of 2022 and into this year.