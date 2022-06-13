Despite Hideo Kojima's new game, Kojima Productions says it still has "a very good partnership" with Sony

Hideo Kojima's studio says it still has a "very good partnership" with Sony, despite its new relationship with Xbox.

In a tweet following the announcement of the new Kojima Productions Xbox game, the studio said that "after the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with [Sony Interactive Entertainment]. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well."

Another tweet read that "as an independent creative studio, Kojima Productions will continue pursuing work on creations for our fans," referencing "various possibilities with game, movies, and music."

Details on Kojima's Xbox partnership are slim, but we do know that the acclaimed creator intends to leverage Xbox's cloud technology in the project. Rumours around the studio's Microsoft deal reared their heads ahead of the showcase with reports of a horror game referred to as Overdose, but there was no news on anything that specific during the Xbox Bethesda showcase.

Right now, it seems that Kojima Productions could be working on two projects at once. As well as the Xbox game, development on Death Stranding 2 - likely to be linked to PlayStation like the original game - is understood to have begun earlier this year, after actor Norman Reedus said he had recently started work on the game. It'll probably be several years before we see the results of work on either of those projects, and a Death Stranding sequel does seem more likely to rear its head first, but it should be interesting to see how Kojima Productions manages its dual-platform approach.

