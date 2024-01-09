Hideo Kojima names his favorite movies from 2023, which includes a David Fincher flick and the year's best crime drama

At the end of 2023, we saw best movies of the year lists from almost anyone with a Letterboxd account, but one movie lover is a little late to the game in posting their favorites. Video game creator Hideo Kojima, and his picks are a little interesting, to say the least.

In order of which he saw the movies, the list posted to his Twitter account starts off with Air, a biographical sports drama film directed by Ben Affleck starring Matt Damon, followed by Aftersun , an emotional drama starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal as an idealistic father. Next up is Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin , which tackles the trials and triumphs of friendship and personal growth. See the full list below.

Here’s Hideo Kojima's Top 12 Films released in 2023. No ranking. They are listed in the order in which I saw them. ♥️AIR♥️️aftersun♥️ The Banshees of Inisherin ♥️Close♥️R.M.N.♥️The Wolf House♥️The Beasts♥️VORTEX ♥️PERFECT DAYS♥️Society of the Snow♥️The Killer… pic.twitter.com/TH1cqH7mPaJanuary 9, 2024 See more

Kojima goes on to mention Netflix's Society of the Snow, a Spanish flick that recounts the events following the Uruguayan flight crash in 1972 which left survivors stranded in the Andes. Another Netflix favorite the gamer picked out is David Fincher’s heart-racing thriller The Killer starring Michael Fassbender as a cold and calculated assassin. Kojima concludes the list nicely with Justine Triet’s thrilling drama Anatomy of a Fall, a clever and compelling tale of a woman forced to prove her innocence after the untimely death of her husband.

Soon after Kojima posted his top 12 films of 2023 list, fans were quick to comment on his choices. One fan praised the designer’s choices stating, "Anatomy of a Fall was excellent indeed," whilst others have some complaints. "No Godzilla minus one. Criminal," wrote one. A few users pointed out the fact that many movies on the list were actually released in 2022, but if Kojima was going by Japanese release dates, he is correct.

For more see our top 25 2023 movies, or keep up to date with everything new see our list of upcoming movies heading your way in 2024 and beyond.