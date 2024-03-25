Hideo Kojima has high praise for a new Netflix sci-fi drama, and fans can't help but compare it to his six-word Madame Web review

Despite mixed reviews, Hideo Kojima loved Netflix's 3 Body Problem, and took to Twitter to sing its praises.

"I've just finished watching through eight episodes of 3 Body Problem. The original novel by Liu Cixin is depicted on a grand scale and in a unique style," Kojima wrote. "With a slow-paced introduction, the ensemble drama spins a timeless story with intersecting characters. Abstract and surrealistic images, like that of 'a blink in space" and 'a countdown reflected on the retina,' are very difficult to visualize."

The review goes on for two more lengthy paragaphs, with Kojima comparing the TV series to Cixin's award-winning novel and praising the adaptation for "[sublimating] this work into an entertainment for everyone – those who have read the original work and those who have not – while retaining the essence of the original."

Fans took Kojima's lengthy review as a co-sign, with one writing, "If Hideo Kojima san spent some solid time to write this super long review on X, then it means this series is a MUST WATCH!"

It's definitely a departure from his six-word review of Sony's Madame Web, which simply read: "Saw Madame Web at the theater." The length of the review, or lack thereof, was enough for fans to garner that he didn't enjoy the film very much. Noting the comparions, another fan wrote on Twitter: "Compare this review to “I saw Madame Web."

3 Body Problem follows a young woman named Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) in '60s China who makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time to a group of scientists in the present day. Created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, alongside Alexander Woo, the cast includes Benedict Wong, Saamer Usmani, Jovan Adepo, Sea Shimooka, John Bradley, Zine Tseng, Eiza Gonzalez, Alex Sharp, and Liam Cunningham.

The Netflix series marks the third adaptation of the 2008 novel, with China Central Television (CCTV) releasing a limited series in 2023.

3 Body Problem is streaming on Netflix now. For more, or more on 3 Body Problem, find out why an "easy yes" for Game of Thrones actor John Bradley to work with the showrunners again, why Benedict Wong felt a bit like he was being "stalked" when he read the scripts