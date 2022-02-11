Here's how the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course tracks look next to the originals

A video has come out which compares the tracks in the first wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, with their original counterparts.

YouTube channel GameXplain has released a video showing a side-by-side comparison of Mario Kart tracks from their original games, and compared it to the footage shown for the Booster Course versions. The Booster Course was announced during the recent surprise Nintendo Direct, and we were given about two minutes of footage to look at before the March 18 release.

The comparison shows the difference between Tokyo Blur and the original mobile Tour track, Choco Mountain with its N64 counterpart, Shroom Ridge with the DS version, Sky Garden is compared with the DS take of Super Circuit's track, Toad Circuit and its 3DS course, and finally Coconut Mall with the 3DS version of the Wii's track. A couple of courses from the mobile game are missing from the comparison, as Paris Promenade and Ninja Hideaway are both absent.

Fans' opinions were split over the announcement of 48 new tracks coming to the almost eight year old game. Some were pleased that Nintendo was adding to its already released game rather than launching an all new version which would split the fan base and invalidate prior knowledge and purchases. While others are upset that after eight years we still won't be seeing an upgrade to the much loved cart racer.

One of the main bugbears surrounding the announcement was the footage shown in the trailer. Fans were worried that the quality of the remade tracks didn't quite match that of the rest of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This lead some to do side by side screenshot comparisons between the trailer and other tracks already included.

Those excited for the upcoming DLC can prepare by check out our list of the best Mario Kart tracks.