Helping spirits move on in this realistic ghost hunting game hits a lot harder than Phasmophobia

Little Timmy died accidentally, but his spirit is still bound to our world, playing out his death again and again. That's where Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. comes in. Unlike other games like Phasmophobia , Devour, or Forewarned , my goal here is not to simply identify an entity and scarper before it kills me. Instead, I'm to delve into the stories of each spirit in a longform single-player campaign.

Stepping into Stevenson's shoes as a diehard fan of Phasmophobia's online co-op format was a disarming experience, albeit a fulfilling one. There's no dwindling sanity meter to worry about as I linger in the dark, nor the threat of triggering a deadly hunt with a cursed tarot deck. I can't even bring a friend with me this time. The two games share a first-person perspective and feature many of the same tools, but without the threat of dying on the job, Conrad's adventure is more about helping spirits move on rather than hunting them down.

Friends on the other side

(Image credit: D&A Games)

Indie developer D&A Games has created an authentic paranormal investigation sim that puts storytelling and methodology at the forefront. The key to success? Treating each haunting as an active crime scene.

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. begins with a newly-qualified Conrad establishing himself as both an investigator and museum curator. As a single-player game, Conrad Stevenson features more naturalistic touches than the likes of Phasmophobia. I have to check Conrad's emails via his office computer ahead of each mission, waiting to be invited to investigate new locations. Once invited, I then need to use online archives to collect notes that could be useful to me. From title deeds to newspaper clippings, I can collect up to six POIs to jot down before heading to a haunt, and the evidence I collect seems to be influenced by my notetaking.

During an investigation, I can carry up to five tools on me at any given time, cycling through them using the number keys on my keyboard. That's about where the Phasmophobia similarities end. Just two hours in, it's clear that Conrad Stevenson requires you to take a more methodical approach to ghost hunting. The identity of the person whose spirit is lingering actually matters, with each achievement relating to specific entities you can exorcize or release over the course of the game. Repeat visits to a location are not only encouraged but necessary; there are multiple ghosts haunting each map, and any evidence you collect or find can be analyzed in Conrad's office to uncover new notes to bring with you next time. The more notes you bring to an investigation, the more likely you are to trigger complex ghost manifestations – and find out how to set them free.

Finder's creepers

(Image credit: D&A Games)

One of the most unique things about Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. is how the stories of each ghost are revealed. Certain ghost types have relics needed for the release rituals, anchor items keeping them tethered to the mortal plane when they should have moved on. Having only played a couple hours of the game so far I've yet to find my first relic. I'm slowly uncovering the identity of two ghosts haunting the basement and children's bedroom of a spacious bungalow, and though I already suspect one of them is a poltergeist, the chance of finding relics is improved by finding noteworthy evidence.

In the children's bedroom I find a black and white photograph, too blurry to make out much detail. It appears to depict a man and woman on their wedding day, and although it doesn't offer much else immediately, some on-screen text tells me to check my archives when I get back to the office to learn more about it.

...an incredibly satisfying, often emotional experience, in possibly the most authentic ghost hunting game yet.

These instances of more granular investigation are what set Conrad Stevenson apart from its competitors, requiring me to pore over my findings and piece together not only who the spirit is, but how and why they died. Contrast this with Phasmophobia, where you can ask ghosts silly questions with a ouija board and chip away at your sanity, and Conrad Stevenson feels like a meaningful puzzle game more than an all-out fear fest.

That being said, it's still spooky. Every light flicker puts me on edge, as does the distant creaking of a floorboard on the other side of this empty house, but Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. is a surprisingly heartfelt detective journey. Fair warning: I've heard that some of these ghosts have very, very bleak backstories. From serial killer victims to former slaves, knowing more about the lives that came before these horrible deaths helps Conrad bring them peace. This compassion for the dead makes for an incredibly satisfying, often emotional experience, in possibly the most authentic ghost hunting game yet.