With GPUs getting pricier in 2026, here are 3 ways I'll keep my old one lasting longer

Grim news about graphics cards keeps getting grimmer, and experts are predicting that they’re only going to get more expensive through 2026. Bad news for anyone wanting or needing to buy a new one – including me.

I’ve started to bump up against a few games that my RTX GeForce 3060 Ti struggles with, and more and more recently I’ve had to turn off certain features or bump down the resolution to have a good time. But with rising prices, buying one of the latest contenders for the best graphics card title just isn’t worth it right now.

Instead, I’ve been perfecting some techniques to keep my graphics card ticking along for longer, and maybe they’ll help you too while we wait for prices to become a little more reasonable.

Keepin’ it clean

(Image credit: Rob Dwiar)

My first tip is the most hands-on, but it’s something that you should be doing frequently, not just when postponing buying a new one. This is, as you’ve probably guessed, GPU maintenance.

If you’ve owned and used your GPU a while, you’ll definitely notice the benefits of cleaning your graphics card. It’ll keep it ticking longer, stop it from overheating and ensure you’re getting peak performance for as long as possible.

Thankfully, keeping your GPU cleaned is a pretty easy task: you don’t need to take it to a professional or stick it in the dishwasher.

Instead, it’s recommended that you remove the graphics card and use compressed air to blow away any dust that’s gathering on it; both from the card, its ports and its connectors. Remember the rules from when you built your PC; don’t do anything that could release static, get it wet or damage it physically.

Keeping it cool

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

One of the benefits of cleaning your GPU is that you’ll keep it cool, but that’s so important that it’s worth dedicating a whole section to it.

A hot graphics card will impact your moment-to-moment gaming in a few ways, but it could also cause damage in the long run. Sustained heat increases the failure rate of a GPU, and you really don’t want your trusty card giving up the ghost when prices are so high.

Any PC gamer has already heard the benefits and strategies of rig cooling: cases that increase airflow, water-cooling cards and top-tier fans are all recommended readily. But there are some simpler and easier-to-overlook ways to keep your PC cool. Turning it off when not in use instead of leaving it on standby is an easy one, and smart placement in your set-up is another: don’t put your computer right by a radiator, warm lamp or other heat-generating gadget, or in direct sunlight.

This is where I get to reiterate my cleaning advice: dust can affect temperature too. Not just on your GPU itself, but inside and under the case body.

Finding the right games

(Image credit: CREATIVE ASSEMBLY)

There’s no two ways about it: an old GPU won’t handle newer games like a more modern component. My strategy to address this is simple: lean into it.

I’m using my graphics card’s ‘golden years’ to catch up on loads of older games that I let pass me by; GOG has been enjoying a lot more of my money than usual, and I’ve been enjoying games that’ve been untouched on my Steam list for 10+ years.

We’ve already got a guide to the best classic PC games to enjoy, and none of them are going to need an RTX 50 or equivalent GPU to run. They’re all just as, if not more, fun than the newest fare.

If you like keeping up-to-date with the latest games, there are options available. I’m often surprised just how far you can reduce the graphics settings in modern titles to make them somewhat playable; if you don’t mind your Triple-A title looking like Roblox, you can get away with a lot. Although personally, I’m saving these for when I finally get a new GPU.

