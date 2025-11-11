Nintendo drops its second ever Switch 2 update that offers more than "general system stability," with some nifty download improvements and quality-of-life features

The Nintendo Switch 2 has received a beefy new patch , which includes a number of improvements to downloads, new language options, and other quality-of-life features. This is only the second patch to offer more than "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience" since the console was released back in June.

For downloads, you can now cancel all of them at once, rather than stopping each one individually, and if you purchase a console bundle, like the Mario Kart World bundle, you'll be able to access the download from the home screen. From the Home Screen, you'll also be able to see whether your games are digital or physical, and you'll be able to download Virtual Game Cards more easily.

A number of quality-of-life changes have also been made to Game Chat, the Switch 2's new voice chat feature. You can now turn off chat audio panning, and games will no longer go to sleep while Game Chat is active. The voice feature will also continue when you switch between handheld and docked mode from now on.

The final major change is the addition of Thai and Polish as system languages. These language options are only guaranteed for the console itself, but games that support Thai and Polish will be able to default to these languages automatically.

I doubt that we'll see another Switch 2 update this chunky for a while, so let's savor the quality-of-life improvements while we can.

Don't expect Switch 2 emulation to hit as fast as it did for Switch 1, as fan devs are already warning "THIS PROJECT WILL NOT BE READY FOR A DECADE MINIMUM."