Nintendo drops its second ever Switch 2 update that offers more than "general system stability," with some nifty download improvements and quality-of-life features

The Nintendo Switch 2 has received a beefy new patch, which includes a number of improvements to downloads, new language options, and other quality-of-life features. This is only the second patch to offer more than "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience" since the console was released back in June.

For downloads, you can now cancel all of them at once, rather than stopping each one individually, and if you purchase a console bundle, like the Mario Kart World bundle, you'll be able to access the download from the home screen. From the Home Screen, you'll also be able to see whether your games are digital or physical, and you'll be able to download Virtual Game Cards more easily.

