Logitech just revealed its new low profile gaming keyboard, but those Hall effect switches might have a steeper learning curve

Logitech is bringing its low-profile pedigree back, with grown up pre-lubed Hall effect switches and a slimline TKL form factor. The $169.99 deck will launch later this year, coming in $50 more expensive than its mechanical predecessor.

From the top, the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL looks much the same as the original 515 model. The skinny main deck is complemented by a chunkier bezel running along the top, with the same gray/black colorways on offer. The magic happens under the hood, though. Like many of the best gaming keyboards, Logi's relying on analog switches to update its low profile darling.

The Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is the second Hall effect keyboard in the brand's repertoire, after the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid debuted this time last year. That's a full-height deck, though, with an actuation range between 0.1mm and 4.0mm travel. The low profile design keeps things a little slimmer here.

The G515 Rapid limits your range of motion between 0.1mm and 2.5mm, which is going to require a finer level of control if you're looking to make the most of dual-step actuation features. I'm keen to get my hands on this one - I've not tried a low profile Hall effect keyboard yet but my experience with full height decks leads me to believe there might be a steeper learning curve with Logi's new model.

There's a small number of low profile analog decks out there already, with a vocal fan club behind them. The front-runner is the NuPhy Air60 HE, which bumps its actuation range down to to 3.3mm, an extra 0.8mm of space to play with.

Of course, dual-step actuation is just one reason you'd want to invest in a Hall effect keyboard - there's also more competitive features like Rapid Trigger and SOCD controls to consider. The Logitech G515 Rapid TKL has both in its arsenal, making for a particularly speedy tool with that shorter keycap involved.

Specs also bode well for typists. You tell me a keyboard features a stainless steel top plate stuffed with sound dampening layers and I'm happy. The Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is one of my favorite gaming keyboards, largely because of just how cushioned its keypresses feel. I'm hopeful Logi can pull a similar trick with its magnetic contender.

Price is a little on the high side, considering the NuPhy comes in at $139.99 and Logitech's previous low profile wired G515 sits at $119.99. There's always a little brand tax when buying from a more mainstream gaming manufacturer, but we'll have to see if Logitech makes good on its luxury proposition.

