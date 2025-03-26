This HP Omen Max 16 pre-order deal makes it one of the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptops I've seen so far

RTX 5080 gaming laptop pre-orders are reaching a fever pitch this week, and HP has sweetened the deal on its very own Omen Max 16. This is a $2,899.99 gaming laptop at full price, and it's been up on the shelves for a little while now. However, the brand has slashed $500 off that MSRP during the pre-order stage, making it one of the few value-busting rigs in the new generation.

You'll find the RTX 5080 HP Omen Max 16 available for $2,399.99 at HP's own site right now. That's actually a fantastic price considering the new-generation GPU, latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and 32GB RAM. It was tough to find even RTX 4080 gaming laptops for much cheaper over Black Friday this year, making today's offer particularly compelling.

With its reverse cooling fans and strong pricing, the HP Omen Max 16 will take on the best gaming laptops on the market when it starts shipping on April 29. If you're in the UK, it's worth noting that the same machine is also available for pre-order, though at £2,999 there's no discount up for grabs.

HP Omen Max 16 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $2,899.99 $2,399.99 at HP

Save $500 - This is a particularly strong offer - it wasn't too long ago I was celebrating a $2,399.99 sales price on an RTX 4080 rig, let alone a new-generation configuration. The RTX 50-Series machine is now available for $500 off at HP, ahead of the April 29 ship date. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | Nvidia RTX 5080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

✅ You're upgrading from a 30-Series device

✅ You still want a good amount of screen space Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have an RTX 4090 rig UK: £2,999 at HP

Should you pre-order the HP Omen Max 16?

Aside from some more budget-minded MSI chassis, the HP Omen Max 16 is actually one of the more decently priced RTX 5080 gaming laptops available for pre-order right now, especially with that price cut in play. The Razer Blade 16 will set you back $3,499.99 for a similar configuration and the Alienware 16 Area-51 matches the same components for $3,199.99.

You're spending more than $1,000 less to get the same kind of horsepower in the HP Omen Max 16 and benefitting from some of the brand's newer innovations as well. HP made sure we all knew about the Omen Max's new cooling developments when it was announced back at CES. Sure, there's all the usual vapor chamber technology packed in here (though this is the first time an Omen machine has used it), but reversible fans also spin backwards to keep your system free from dust. Those particles aren't to be underestimated either, any build up certainly contributes to weakening cooling performance over time.

Today's pre-order deal sits on an Intel model, but AMD is also in this game with Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 processing options joining the shelves. If you so choose, you can also equip the HP Omen 16 Max with an OLED display, instead of the stock IPS panel.

I'm also hunting down all the best Asus gaming laptops and the best Alienware laptops on the market. Or, for more Sneki vibes, check out the best Razer laptops I've tested so far.