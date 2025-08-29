RTX 50-Series gaming laptop deals start at just $799 at Best Buy this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is just around the corner and Best Buy is revving its deal engines. There's a massive sale running until September 1, but I've noticed gaming laptops are doing particularly well in this year's event. Not only are RTX 50-Series machines at three-figure prices right now, but I'm also seeing some of the best gaming laptops available taking part as well.

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, I'd send you straight to the RTX 5050 Lenovo LOQ this week. With a $400 discount, that $1,099.99 MSRP has dropped all the way down to $799.99. That's excellent news for anyone after a budget-friendly machine - I don't even see RTX 4050 gaming laptops that cheap these days.

If you're looking to invest a little further up the price scale, the HP Omen Max 16 is my go-to. The RTX 5080 OLED model has plummeted to $2,699.99 on Best Buy's shelves for Labor Day, with a $460 discount from the $3,159.99. There are cheaper configurations on sale as well, but you're often dropping that OLED panel.

Top Labor Day gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch RTX 5050 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This RTX 5050 gaming laptop is actually cheaper than I see most RTX 4050 rigs these days, in a fantastic Labor Day deal at Best Buy. It's an entry level starter rig, but there's still fantastic value here. Specs: Intel Core i5-13450HX | RTX 5050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hx FHD display Read more ▼

Asus TUF F16 RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,539.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $390 - This is a cheaper model, but it's ideal if you're looking for a solid power-price ratio. It's still outfitted with the latest RTX 5060 GPU as well as a 14th gen Intel processor, and even packs 32GB RAM. Specs: Intel Core i7-14650HX | RTX 5060 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz FHD+ display Read more ▼

HP Omen 16-inch RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,579.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 - It might not be the Max model, but this RTX 5060 HP Omen is just over $300 off for Labor Day. That's a solid rate for an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX build with 32GB RAM under the hood. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX | RTX 5060 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz 2K display Read more ▼

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Asus ROG Strix G16 is $400 off in Best Buy's Labor Day gaming laptop deals, and while that 16GB RAM looks a little low compared to other 32GB options it's still a fantastic rate for this graphics class. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX | RTX 5070 Ti | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz FHD display Read more ▼

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop | $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The RTX 5070 Ti Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has just dipped under $2,000 at Best Buy. That's a $400 saving on one of my favorite gaming laptops, combining power and portability into one slimline chassis. Specs: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 | RTX 5070 Ti | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 120Hz 2880 x 1800 OLED display Read more ▼

HP Omen Max 16 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $3,159.99 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $460 - The HP Omen Max 16 has come out on top in my testing, and it's no stranger to discounts either. There are a few configurations on sale this weekend, but this OLED RTX 5080 model offers the best value overall. You're near the top of the price scale here, but if you're after an investment it's well worth it. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5080 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display Read more ▼

